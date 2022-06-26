Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 26, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga received a major boost on Saturday after former Kiambu county governor, William Kabogo, endorsed his presidential bid in August.

Kabogo, who was initially supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid, changed the tune and urged Kiambu residents to support Riala Odinga in August.

“Na Mimi namwomba wafuasi wa Raila Odinga, ukipigia Raila Odinga pigia gavana Kabogo,” Kabogo said.

Reacting to Kabogo’s move, Kuria urged the Tujibebe Wakenya Party leader to officially declare that he has joined Azimio La Umoja Movement instead of being a fence sitter.

“Pick your side as there is no perfect house. Declare your political stand and don’t sit on the fence. Stop using grievances as excuses to bolt out. He should declare if he is in Azimio. Those who are don’t hide and still have their votes, let him leave. Time is up there is no third horse. He is my friend and my brother and I wish him well,” Kuria said.

