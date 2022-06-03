Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has weighed in on Deputy President William Ruto’s claims that at least one million voters from his strongholds were expunged from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) voters register.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Kuria asked all Kenya Kwanza Alliance supporters to check if the details they had provided are captured correctly in the IEBC Register.

If it’s not so, Kuria, who is also Chama Cha Kazi party leader, has advised them to inbox him their full details, but strictly Kenya Kwanza supporters and not those belonging to Azimio and other coalitions.

“Please inbox me if your data is missing in Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) register or if you have been transferred without your consent. Kenya Kwanza supporters only, wengine wajisort,” Kuria said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST