Friday, June 17, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, has issued a stern warning to Mt. Kenya politicians who are not campaigning for Baba for fear of being rejected at the ballot.

Addressing a rally at the Meru showground yesterday, Karua asked the Azimio politicians not to give in to the intimidation.

“You are either with us or not. There are some politicians within Azimio who are asking for their votes but when it comes to the presidential race, they tell voters to decide for themselves and we will not allow that,” Martha Karua said.

While encouraging candidates to boldly sell Raila’s presidential candidate in the region, Karua urged the politician not to fear being heckled.

She further dismissed claims that the former Prime Minister is not sellable in the region.

“The truth of the matter is that wananchi have not rejected Azimio la Umoja,” Karua said.

Her remarks were echoed by Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi who exuded confidence that Raila will beat his arch-rival William Ruto since the region has accepted his candidature.

“I used to mention Raila’s name and people would tell me that I risked losing votes. But now we are happy that Azimio is being accepted in the region. We know for sure that Raila will be the fifth president of Kenya,” Kiraitu said.

There have been concerns that some Azimio politicians in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region are hesitant to campaign for their presidential candidate Raila Odinga for fear of reprisal.

Some of them have even gone further to remove Raila Odinga’s photo on their campaign posters.

