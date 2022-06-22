Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 22 June 2022 – Ken Lugwili has been ordered to surrender to DCI after 22 guns and 565 bullets were found at his office in Kilimani.

Police had accompanied auctioneers who were out to recover Sh 5 Million from Lugwili over rent arrears when they discovered the firearms.

Robert Alai now reveals that Lugwili is a notorious criminal.

He was adversely mentioned in the case where University student Mercy Keino was murdered at a night party in Westlands and her body dumped on the road.

The green Mercedes Benz that dumped Mercy Keino’s body was allegedly owned by Lugwili.

Alai claims that Lugwili is a drug dealer and is also involved in money laundering.

