Tuesday, 28 June 2022 – George Ongole Okoth is trending on social media after he reportedly stole Ksh 65,000 from a lady.

The said lady had hosted him for a sleepover at her house in Ruiru over the weekend.

He transferred Ksh 65,000 from her phone to his Mpesa account and left while she was still asleep.

Okoth has been described as a notorious conman.

He is always smartly dressed and uses his sweet tongue to lie to gullible ladies before defrauding them.

See his photos below.

