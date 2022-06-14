Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially married but the singer made sure to protect her financial interests before going into the marriage.

Sources close to the newly married couple told TMZ that the couple have an ironclad prenup in place where Sam doesn’t get a dollar from the fortune Britney has made up to this point.

Lawyers were called shortly after the couple got engaged to start figuring things out.

Britney is worth a reported $60 million, and there’s a potential for more serious earning moving forward.

Thanks to the prenup, she will retain her entire fortune if things go south for her and Sam.

Britney also had a prenup in place before she got married to Kevin Federline.