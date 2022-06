Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 June 2022 – Notorious Facebook conman George Okoth collected over Ksh 300,000 from friends after faking his father’s death.

This was revealed by a lady called Brenda Kube Mbugru, who wrote a long post on Facebook narrating how Okoth conned her and blocked her.

Read her post below.

