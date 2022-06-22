Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 22 June 2022 – Detectives from the DCI Anti-terror police unit (ATPU) have launched a manhunt for a suspect in whose house an armoury stocked with a cache of lethal firearms and hundreds of ammunitions was recovered, in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

Ken Wycliff Okello Lugwili, the proprietor of Vic. Technologies Limited, had for a long time failed to pay his monthly rent prompting the landlord, Ballon Wanjala Nangalama, to seek a court order allowing him to break into the premises.

Accompanied by Kilimani-based police officers, Hebros auctioneers gained entry into the premises, ready to issue a notification of sale of any worthy items in a bid to recover rent arrears amounting to Sh4,962,990.

Once inside, a quick search revealed an armoury, stocked with an assortment of weapons of different caliber and hundreds of ammunition.

Detectives have since established that the suspect was a licensed firearm dealer but his license was suspended over 3 years ago.

The suspect, who has since gone into hiding, is wanted and has 24 hours to surrender to the nearest DCI offices.

Should you have any information on his whereabouts, please dial 0800 722 203.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.