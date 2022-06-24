Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has revealed details of the Azimio Council meeting that was chaired by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) on Friday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Azimio Council Chairman, was supposed to attend the meeting but was in Kigali, Rwanda for a regional meeting.

In a Facebook post after the meeting, Sabina said the agenda was to deliberate on various strategies on how to win the August 9th election.

“Our presidential candidate @RailaOdinga chairs Azimio One Kenya Coalition Party council meeting at KICC; to deliberate on various strategies to win the August 9 elections as campaigns enter homestretch,” Sabina stated.

According to impeccable sources, Uhuru and Raila Odinga have realized they will not have numbers in the Senate and National Assembly in August and are pushing for weak Azimio candidates to drop from the race to avoid an embarrassment by UDA candidates in August.

The President in particular believes that all Azimio candidates in Mt Kenya and Rift Valley regions must support one of their own or they will be whitewashed by UDA candidates.

Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, admitted the issue and said Azimio principals are pushing for the coalition to have a supermajority in the Senate, National Assembly, the council of governors, and the 47 county assemblies.

The latest intelligence report revealed that Deputy President William Ruto will lose the August election but will have control of the Senate, National Assembly, and county assemblies due to the number of Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidates who will be elected in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.