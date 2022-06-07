Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – Renowned Bongo singer Harmonize has reportedly restructured the top management at his Konde Boy Music label after reconciling with his girlfriend Frida Kajala.

Word has it that Kajala now occupies the senior-most position.

His two managers have been demoted and Kajala promoted to become the big boss at the label.

The beautiful actress forgave and got back together with Harmonize after he desperately begged him for reconciliation.

He enticed her with expensive gifts among them a Range Rover.

He had promised to employ her as his manager if she agreed to get back together with him.

He had also vowed to put her in charge of his finances and give her unlimited access to his money.

“Me getting back to the queen Frida it’s so important even for the game. Just imagine I’m going to make her my manager jinsi alivyo na mawazo mkubwa ki fikra akili kashapata maisha yote ni wazi atakuwa anawaza future yetu peke hakuna hela itatoka toka kimchezo.. Her & @choppa_tz & @mjerumani_255 with the big boss @jembenijembe will be better team ever,” Harmonize wrote in part before Kajala took him back.

The singer was being managed by two managers – Choppa and Mjerumani – before Kajala joined them in the same capacity.

Dr. Sebastian Ndege, who is an executive at Konde Gang, played a key role in helping Harmonize set up his record label after he quit Wasafi.

Harmonize, however, snubbed Dr. Ndege to offer his girlfriend Kajala the CEO post at Konde Gang.

