Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Brad Pitt and his former fiancee Gwyneth Paltrow have admitted they still love each other.

The pair were in a relationship for three years, however, split in 1997 and called off their engagement.

Now, 25 years later, they have revealed they still have a love for each other.

Brad and the Goop founder recalled their failed engagement during a Goop interview.

Their conversation began with Gwyneth speaking about her late father Bruce, who helped form Brad’s view of fatherhood.

“Okay, since it’s almost Father’s Day, I’m going to ask you about Bruce,”Gwyneth said.

“I’ll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, ‘You know, I never really realised what they mean when they say you’re gaining a son. Like, I’m gaining a son.'”

Brad replied: “Yeah, right. [Laughs.] Oh man, everything works out, doesn’t it?”

Gwyneth, referring to her now husband Brad Falchuk, exclaimed: “Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years.

“And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now,” Brad remarked. “And I do love you.”

“I love you so much,” Gwyneth responded.

Brad went on to pay tribute to Bruce who he said “really fostered your voice” and “your independence”.

“He carved the way for you guys to be who you are. And I think that’s so important to parenting, you know?” Bradd continued in the Goop interview.

“So the child is free to find out who they are and what they love and what they don’t. You guys were just so free in your conversations. And witty. And intelligent. And funny as f*ck.”