Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Mr. Seed’s wife, Nimo Gachuiri, has lashed out at an unknown person who sent a message to her father and lied to him that Seed was dead.

The person behind the evil deed sent a photo of Seed’s car that was involved in an accident last year and lied to him that he was involved in a grisly road accident that claimed his life.

Nimo’s father tried to call Seed but the calls went unanswered, leaving him worried.

He called Nimo to confirm whether the sad news was true, only to be informed that Seed was alive and kicking.

Nimo lashed out at the unknown person for creating unnecessary tension in her family.

‘’Whoever you are, your joke was not funny at all

! Wrong on so many levels! We have families and some of these things really affect them. GROW UP,’’ she ranted on Tik-Tok.

