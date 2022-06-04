Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 4, 2022 – A video has surfaced online showing a couple whose car got stuck on a muddy road while heading to church for their wedding ceremony.

The two lovebirds found themselves in an embarrassing situation on the big day after their car broke down on the muddy road, forcing the groom to carry his bride.

In the video, the groom could be seen trying to salvage the situation.

Unfortunately, his suit was already soiled.

He helped his bride out of the car’s back seat in a bid to get her to another vehicle.

Watch the video.

