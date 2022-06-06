Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
POSITION: Graduate Trainee (Global Research)
LOCATION: Nairobi
Reports: Global Research Director
Our client, an American Software Company that sells customer experience (CX) and call center technology both cloud-based and hybrid cloud software to mid-sized and large businesses is looking to hire a fresh graduate to join their team in Kenya.
Responsibilities
• Develop a global research strategy that supports the growth and expansion across international markets
• Create and manage a calendar of research programs ensuring a regular flow of reports throughout the year
• Manage the development and delivery of research assets such as white papers and reports
• Represent the company as a spokesperson on key research themes with internal and external stakeholders
Leadership and Management:
• Advise and engage with global stakeholders to ensure that research programs support the growth and expansion of the business across the Americas, Asia and Europe
• Develop internal research and report-writing capabilities by coaching and developing talent
Partnerships:
• Manage relationships with international research partners
• Develop new high-level partnerships to develop innovative research programs
• Commission and supervise the execution of global surveys and ensure that research work meets business requirements
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Communication , Business Information Technology, ,
- Basic knowledge in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint. Others preferred; Adobe Creative Suite, WordPress and Rhino CRM, Cision PR, Buffer, Google Analytics,
- Good communication skills
- Critical thinker
- Ability to work with others as a team
- Presentation skills
- At least 1 year experience.
How to Apply
To apply send your CV to careers@flexi-personnel.com by 6th June 2022. Indicating Graduate Trainee (Global Research) on the email subject.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.
