POSITION: Graduate Trainee (Global Research)

LOCATION: Nairobi

Reports: Global Research Director

Our client, an American Software Company that sells customer experience (CX) and call center technology both cloud-based and hybrid cloud software to mid-sized and large businesses is looking to hire a fresh graduate to join their team in Kenya.

Responsibilities

• Develop a global research strategy that supports the growth and expansion across international markets

• Create and manage a calendar of research programs ensuring a regular flow of reports throughout the year

• Manage the development and delivery of research assets such as white papers and reports

• Represent the company as a spokesperson on key research themes with internal and external stakeholders

Leadership and Management:

• Advise and engage with global stakeholders to ensure that research programs support the growth and expansion of the business across the Americas, Asia and Europe

• Develop internal research and report-writing capabilities by coaching and developing talent

Partnerships:

• Manage relationships with international research partners

• Develop new high-level partnerships to develop innovative research programs

• Commission and supervise the execution of global surveys and ensure that research work meets business requirements

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Communication , Business Information Technology, ,

Basic knowledge in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint. Others preferred; Adobe Creative Suite, WordPress and Rhino CRM, Cision PR, Buffer, Google Analytics,

Good communication skills

Critical thinker

Ability to work with others as a team

Presentation skills

At least 1 year experience.

How to Apply

To apply send your CV to careers@flexi-personnel.com by 6th June 2022. Indicating Graduate Trainee (Global Research) on the email subject.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.