Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado has taken politics too far. This is after he abandoned his wife of many years after declaring her unwavering support for Azimio presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, as opposed to Deputy President William Ruto, who Obado is vouching for.

Speaking during an interview, Hellen Obado revealed that her husband deserted her after she failed to back Ruto’s presidential bid.

She noted that she has been having difficulty in her effort to run for the Migori Woman Representative seat because Obado has withdrawn his support for backing Raila’s State House bid.

According to Hellen, the day she decided to back Raila against her husband’s wish is the day her troubles began as Obado started snubbing her campaigns and things have never been the same again for her.

She appealed to Migori voters to have mercy on her and elect her the next Woman Rep for Migori come August.

“Please my people, help me secure this seat. You know how much I helped Obado to become the first governor of Migori. Sadly he has left me on my own. He doesn’t want to stand with me,” Hellen Obado appealed to voters.

“Raila Odinga is vying for president while I am seeking the Woman Rep seat, but he has my vote on the ballot. That bit I know,” she added.

Obado, who is trying to topple Raila Odinga in Luo Nyanza, is one of Ruto’s lieutenants in the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.