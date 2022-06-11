Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 11, 2022 – With less than two months to the August 9th Presidential election, Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyanjui has predicted that millions of Kikuyu voters will dump Deputy President William Ruto and join former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is the Azimio Presidential flagbearer.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Kinyanjui, who is supporting Raila Odinga’s bid, said many leaders who are ardent supporters of the DP are shifting camp slowly.

He divulged that the Kenya Kwanza camp led by the DP is experiencing the toughest time yet in its bid to clinch the presidency in the August 9 polls.

This, he said, will culminate in the mass exodus of the Mt Kenya leaders.

“To our brothers in the Mt Kenya region, the next few weeks will surprise many. After many years of bravado and chest-thumping, the ship is experiencing serious turbulence,” Kinyanjui stated.

“Politics being a game of interest and personal survival, a mass exodus by political actors to align with these beacons is expected.”

