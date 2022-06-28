Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has broken his silence about why he missed Deputy President William Ruto’s rallies in the Coast region.

Kingi, who recently ditched Azimio La Umoja for Ruto’s camp, was conspicuously missing in action as Ruto crisscrossed the Coastal region in the hunt for votes.

Revealing why he was absent, Kingi said he had a family issue to attend to and that’s why he skipped Ruto’s rallies.

He downplayed the existence of differences that led to him missing the rallies.

“For seven days now I have been out of the region so I did not just cancel the DPs programme but even my own programme.

“I have cancelled several county functions because I had family issues to attend to,” he said.

According to Kingi, Ruto himself was aware of the reason behind his absence.

“As we speak I am not done yet. I am just around for a day then I go back,” Kingi said.

Kingi’s absence from the DP’s rally sparked speculations with a section of Kenyans alleging the existence of bad blood between him and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The move by his PAA party leaders to miss the rally further exacerbated the allegations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.