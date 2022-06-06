Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 6, 2022 – Last week, Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, told Citizen TV that Deputy President William Ruto has no support in the Mt Kenya region.

He claimed that the DP has been photoshopping images of his rallies to show his popularity in the vote-rich region.

Kibicho, who was having an interview with Waihigia Mwaura, gave an example of Ruto’s rally in Kagio town, Kirinyaga County, where he claimed the images were ‘photoshopped’ to show a massive turnout.

“I saw a photo of my town Kagio that has one road that three vehicles cannot pass side-by-side. But their images showed their rally had a crowd of about 2 kilometres wide on the same road,”

A fact check on google established that they are not photoshopped as claimed by PS Kibicho.

A search of the image using Google lens takes you back to Ruto’s social media handles where they were first shared showing the images are authentic and have not been sourced from anywhere else.

Like many other images the DP shares on his handles, photos of the Kirinyaga rally were shot using a wide-angle lens and at an elevated point.

In such a case, it is wrong to say such images are photoshopped or manipulated since the cameraperson deployed his or her skills to get a photo that suits their interests.

