Friday, June 17, 2022 – Golden State Warriors have been crowned champions of the National Basketball Association.

Following a 103-90 win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the Warriors clinched the title over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at Juneat TD Garden.

Stephen Curry produced another outstanding performance as the Warriors consistently controlled the pace of the game throughout the 4 quarters which led to a huge win over Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.

Considered to be the greatest shooter of all time, Steph won the final MVP of the game. Himself alonsgide Draymond Green put together a standout performance in Game 6, tallying 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field with 12 boards and wight assists in 42 minutes.

The big win comes just two seasons after the Warriors had the league’s worst record after a run of five consecutive finals, then a plummet to the bottom of the NBA, and now returning to greatness.

In the history of the NBA, only 6 players have 4 rings, multiple league MVPs, and a final MVP. They are namely LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, and the newest member, Steph Curry. In addition to that, he also moves to 9th in the all-time finals steals leader list and passed Shaquille O’Neal in all-time finals scoring leaders (12th).