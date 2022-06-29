Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – Travis Barker is admitted at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre.
The drummer, who recently married Kourtney Kardashian, was transfered from West Hills hospital to Cedars-Sinai.
Barker and Kourtney first showed up at West Hills hospital Tuesday morning, June 28, for a health issue Travis was experiencing.
Before news of his hospital admission became public, Travis wrote on Twitter: “God save me.”
Photos from Cedars-Sinai shows Travis being wheeled in while Khloe, in a black hoodie and black joggers, followed closely.
It is not clear why he’s been hospitalised or the severity of his condition.
