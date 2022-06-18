Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 18, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has struck yet again.

This is after he told Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo to go to hell since Ruto doesn’t need them to win the August 9th presidential contest.

Speaking during a rally in Thika Kiambu County on Friday, Rigathi told the Tujibebe and Chama Cha Kazi leaders to plan their own meetings, saying that UDA gatherings were peaceful.

“Wewe kama uko na maneno yako panga mkutano yako ukuje usema maneno yako. Mikutano yetu ya UDA ni mikutano ya amani na sisi hatutaki mambo mingi,” Gachagua said.

This comes hours after Kuria and Kabogo pulled out of UDA caravans, saying a plan had been hatched to frustrate other political parties from the Mt Kenya region.

This comes barely a day after Kabogo clashed with Senator Kimani Wamatangi who is eyeing the Kiambu gubernatorial seat on a UDA ticket.

Kuria and Kabogo have since pulled out of UDA caravans citing unfair treatment by the William Ruto-led party.

“Following the unfortunate incident of 15th June, the Tujibebe Wakenya and Chama Cha Kazi parties have decided to pull out of the UDA Caravans as they are clearly set up to embarrass other parties and demonize the Kenya Kwanza Alliance as a coalition,” a joint statement by Kurai and Kabogo read.

Gachagua has been on record making reckless statements that appear to scare away Ruto’s votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.