Friday, June 24, 2022 – The lifeless body of a teenage girl was found in a drain with her hands tied.

Residents of Ablekuma Manhean in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Ghana, were shocked to find the body at about 6:00am on Thursday, June 23.

An eyewitness, Hawa Usman, who spoke to Citi TV, said the hands of the deceased were tied at the time she was discovered.

Hawa said:

“My child was the first person to see the body. She was waiting for a friend so they can walk to school together. But upon getting to the place, she noticed the body of the lady and came home to inform me.”

The citing of the body caused a crowd to gather at the drain as locals strained to get a glimpse of the deceased.