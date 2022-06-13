Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 13, 2022 – Mathare Constituency aspirant Hon Weston Wanjohi has revealed the main reason why Azimio–One Kenya Alliance leaders from Rift Valley refused to attend a rally organized by Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua.

Martha Karua camped in Eldoret on Sunday, where she popularised the Azimio alliance and drummed up support for Raila Odinga’s presidency in August.

Instead of being welcomed by Rift Valley leaders, Karua was welcomed by Starehe Member of Parliament Maina Kamanda.

Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny and veteran politician Kipruto Arap Kirwa, who are the Azimio’s point men in Rift Valley, were conspicuously missing from Karua’s event.

Wanjohi, who is a close ally of KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, said the leaders gave the event a wide berth because they had listened to the ground and didn’t want humiliation.

“I expected Rift Valley rebels to attend Karua’s rally in Eldoret lakini wapi. Kumbe they are listening to the ground,” Weston Wanjohi said.

Although the Rift Valley region is William Ruto’s stronghold, Raila Odinga enjoys the support of some leaders from the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.