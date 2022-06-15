Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Georgina Rodriguez has shared new photos of herself, Cristiano Ronaldo, and their kids, including 7 weeks old Bella, jetting off on vacation.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to share photos of the group aboard a private jet with the caption:

“My life,”

She also offered a look at her seven-week-old daughter Bella Esmerelda as she cradled the newborn while sitting alongside Cristiano Jr, 11, Eva and Matteo, five and Alana Martina, four.

This comes weeks after they lost their newborn son, Bella’s twin.