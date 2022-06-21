Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has told his supporters not to attend Catholic Church.

This is after the Church, through Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria, warned Kenyans against associating themselves with Wajackoyah due to his strange manifesto.

The Roots Party presidential candidate has been the talk of the town over his controversial pledges ahead of the August polls.

From promising to legalize bhang, to encouraging snake farming and to legalizing prostitution, his pledges have become popular with the youthful population making the church fraternity worried.

But speaking yesterday, Wajackoyah hit back at the church, accusing its leadership of inciting Kenyans against his presidential bid.

According to Wajackoyah, the clergy has not read his manifesto and hence should not criticize what they do not understand.

“Some bishops have been found in bushes sleeping recklessly, and instead of facing judgment, they are here trying to incite Kenyans. They have not read our manifesto. They only went straight into smoking marijuana. Tell those men of God that it is time they realize that Kenya doesn’t belong to them,” Wajackoyah said.

The controversial lawyer turned politician called on his supporters to consider boycotting churches opposed to his bid, especially the Catholic Church, until they change their stance.

“I am speaking about the few pastors. The Catholic Church has done very well in this country. It has tried to eradicate poverty, and educate. But if they start this campaign of discrediting Wajackoyah, I want all Kenyans who listen to us and want to chart our future to boycott those churches until they say otherwise,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.