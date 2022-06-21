Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – A baby boy was sadly killed by a gang of monkeys who snatched him from his mum while she was breastfeeding him.

The one-month-old was with his mum outside the family home in a village in Tanzania when the unfortunate incident occurred, police said. The child was injured on his head and neck and passed away during emergency medical treatment.

Regional commander James Manyama said villagers tried to use force in an attempt to rescue Luhaiba from their grasp.

The animal then lashed out at the child and killed him, Tanzanian newspaper The Citizen reported.

Mr Manyama said: ‘She screamed for help and villagers rushed to her house to assist her in getting her child – identified as Luhaiba Said – back from the troop of monkeys.

‘When they tried to take him back by force he got injured on the head and the neck.’

Police urged citizens to stay on the lookout for the dangerous animals.

The commander added: ‘It should be noted that Mwamgongo village shares a border with Gombe National Park.

‘Incidents of animals invading villages are not uncommon.’