Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid has received a huge boost after Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, rejoined Azimio –One Kenya Alliance.

Last month, Kalonzo dumped the alliance after Raila Odinga named Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua as his running mate in August.

According to Borabu Member of Parliament, Ben Momanyi, Kalonzo will rejoin Raila Odinga today.

Momanyi said Raila Odinga and Kalonzo will campaign at Mukuru Kwa Njenga in Nairobi.

“This morning, the @TheWiperPartyBrigade led by our captain H. E Kalonzo Musyoka will join Azimio presidential candidate Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga for a mega campaign at Mukuru kwa Njenga in Nairobi. We are all committed to bring the country together,” Momanyi, who was elected on a Wiper Democratic Movement in 2017, wrote on his Twitter page.

This is a big boost for Raila Odinga‘s presidential campaigns since Kalonzo will bring over 2.5 million Kamba community votes to the Azimio basket in August.

