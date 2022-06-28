Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has received a huge boost ahead of the much-awaited August 9th General Election.

This is after Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah urged Kenyans to vote for the ODM leader if they will not wish to elect him as their president in the August polls.

While on a campaign trail in Kisumu County on Monday, Wajackoyah recounted that he has roots in the Lake Region.

He raised reservations about a section of leaders he accused of being fond of attacking the ODM leader.

Wajackoyah urged the leaders to stop attacking Raila and accord him the respect he deserves.

“I have roots in the Luo community and we must respect Raila. If you don’t vote for me then you would rather vote for him,” he said.

During the tour, Wajackoyah maintained that he will legalise bhang and start snake farming to transform the ailing Kenyan economy.

“When elected I will legalise marijuana farming as it will increase the country’s revenue and create more jobs for unemployed youth. A 50 Kg of bhang goes for $350 and will fetch a lot of money to repay the Chinese loans,” Wajackoyah said.

Wajackoyah has been crisscrossing the country in the hunt for votes.

Over the weekend, the Roots party leader pitched tents in the Western region where he rallied residents behind his presidential bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.