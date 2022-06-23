Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant, Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, has exposed Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of being behind the collapse of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

Speaking on Thursday, Abdulswamad said Ruto and Gachagua have no intention of reinstating the port, accusing them of having a direct hand in its collapse.

Abdulswamad, who is also the Mvita Member of Parliament, dared Gachagua to deny not going into the KPA boardroom and demanded that KPA money should move to Central.

Gachagua, who was then a member of the Parliamentary committee, said KPA revenue should be moved to central Kenya because the region contributes 60 percent of taxes and Mombasa residents are just ticks who rely on taxes from the Mt Kenya region.

“Rigathi Gachagua when you went to the KPA boardroom where matters concerning the growth of Mombasa were being discussed, you are the one who said that KPA money should be taken to Central, deny it,” Abdulswamad said.

The MP urged Mombasa residents to trust former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who has said he will revive the Mombasa port to benefit Mombasa residents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.