Saturday, June 25, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has dismissed reports of his alleged involvement in the hotly-contested Kiambu County gubernatorial seat.

The Kiambu gubernatorial race has attracted some of the region’s perceived political bigwigs and Kenya Kwanza-allied leaders, among them former Governor William Kabogo (Tujibebe Wakenya Party), Senator Kimani Wamatangi (United Democratic Alliance – UDA), and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria (Chama Cha Kazi – CCK).

Gachagua said that contrary to allegations that UDA is leaning in favor of its candidate, Senator Wamatangi, against the other aspirants in Kenya Kwanza, the Ruto-led camp has allowed voters to make their own decisions freely among the three.

“UDA is an autonomous party. Naturally, we campaign for our candidates. But when we go to a place like Kiambu where there is a fair contest among the Kenya Kwanza candidates, we allow the people to make their own decision,” Gachagua told a local daily.

