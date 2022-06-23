Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has revealed where former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been getting campaign funds from.

Raila is among the potent presidential candidates who are planning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

Speaking on Thursday, Gachagua said Raila Odinga’s campaigns are being financed by COVID-19 money that was stolen during the infamous Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) scandal.

In the year 2020, Kenyan taxpayers lost over Sh 10 billion and no one has ever been arrested in connection with the scandal.

Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, Homa Bay Woman Representative, Gladys Wanga, Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed, and members of the First Family were among those mentioned in the scandal.

Gachagua said the Kenya Kwanza government will ensure all those who looted the KEMSA money would be brought to book and return all the money they looted from poor Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.