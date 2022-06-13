Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 13 June 2022 – Shocking CCTV footage has surfaced online showing a lady being robbed by armed thugs in Rongai.

The middle-aged lady had just parked her Mercedes Benz outside her lavish house when the thugs ambushed her.

Looking at the footage, the gun-totting thugs might have been trailing her on her way home while waiting for the perfect moment to strike and execute their evil mission.

One of the thugs was armed with an AK-47 rifle-mostly used by police officers.

They first broke into her car before proceeding into her house where they held her hostage and ransacked the entire house looking for valuables.

According to social media reports, insecurity in Rongai has escalated.

Hardly a day passes before an armed robbery incident is reported.

Watch the shocking footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.