Front running in Crypto: What is it?

It is crucial that investors make informed decisions while buying cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoins over Quantum AI Trading. Uninformed decisions lead to losses, something that is despised by investors around the world. Therefore, before you invest in Bitcoins or a certain cryptocurrency through a Bitcoin Trading Platform, you must gather information regarding the same. Some investors have inside information regarding cryptocurrencies, which puts them ahead of the rest. This information can be regarding upcoming deals that are yet to enter the market. Front-running is also referred to as insider trading, as it is done on the basis of information that is not publicized yet. Front-running can be done manually, as well as with bots. However, the latter proves to be faster and more profitable, as bots tend to function within fractions of a second, which is not the case for manual front-runners.

Front-running bots, what are they?

A front-running bot employed by investors pays close attention to the transactions that are being made in the market and pays higher gas fees than normal to buy cryptocurrencies. This allows them to buy coins from miners, which allows them to front-run a trade, which is poised to affect the market significantly. The bots are capable of synthesizing and assessing market data related to certain cryptocurrencies and making logically profitable decisions on behalf of the investor. In the case of the Ethereum Blockchain, all transactions are halted into a Mempool before they are executed. A bot can scan this mem pool and utilize the data obtained to fore-run and purchase Ethereum and make higher profits. Investors that employ bots for their trading practices tend to enjoy higher profits. This is because bots are able to read transactions, decide the most optimum choices, and act in a frame of milliseconds, which is not possible to be achieved manually.

Is front running even legal in the crypto market?

Front-running is illegal in the stock market because insider information is not available to the normal public. This gives an unfair advantage to the investors that do have insider information. However, in the case of cryptocurrencies, all information is stored in a publicly available database that can be scanned and analyzed to make profitable decisions. Thus, investors are free to use whatever means accessible to them to perform front-running efficiently. It is crucial for investors to act quickly and make profitable decisions ahead of time if they want to gain more profits compared to the regular trader population.

How can front running be avoided?

Steps can be taken by both users and developers in order to prevent front running. The users can break their transactions into really small ones to help avoid cryptocurrencies. While in the case of developers, they can choose to keep transactions private or utilize a hidden Mempool. If an investor still tries to front-run the rest of the market, that would be illegal, and the investor would be committing a criminal offense. Customers can further avoid losing money by minimizing slippage. However, this would also imply that the difficulty of executing transactions would also go up. Some options available to developers that can be utilized to limit front running include SparkPool’s TaiChi network and KeeperDAO. Bots are unable to analyze the data available in the Mempool, as the data is only available to SparkPool, and not to other Ethereum nodes.

