Job Title: Front Office / Accounts Assistant

Reports to: Office Manager

Industry: Health Care

Location: Westland’s, Nairobi.

Description of the Company: Our client is a startup clinic facility seeking highly motivated, responsible and personable individuals. Must be able to professionally perform day-to-day front desk tasks.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Greet and receive customers in a timely, friendly and professional manner;

Assist all visitors, register new clients and queue patients to the appropriate service area.

Assist in scheduling and confirming appointments.

Answer all phone calls promptly and route calls to appropriate parties. Document all work related calls including;

Caller ID.

Call content and action taken.

Time of Call.

Access, alert to or respond to all emails that come in via the company email.

Communicate in a professional, friendly and efficient manner, striving to minimize the amount of time customers spend awaiting reply or back and forth correspondence.

Process all financial transactions, cash, checks, MPESA or credit (insured or scheme) and issue appropriate invoices and receipts. Follow-up and collection of outstanding payments.

Update the necessary forms and ledgers in the HIMS ensuring fidelity of data.

Petty cash management.

Process all claim or output documentation inclusive of insurance and scheme claim forms, medical reports, lab results and medical correspondence.

Work cooperatively with the clinical team as well as HR, ICT, Finance and Marketing partners.

Develop a working relation with insurance and client scheme partners and ensuring timely dispatch of claim forms, invoices and statements.

Attend all department and staff meetings.

Other duties as assigned, detailed and agreed on with management.

Be friendly, professional, courteous and efficient when working with all customers and employees.

Key Skills & Qualifications

KATC or CPA 1.

KCSE C minus with at minimum C in English and Mathematics.

Excellent knowledge of MS Office (especially Excel and Word)

Knowledge of office management and basic bookkeeping

Proficient in English (oral and written)

Strong communication and people skills

Good organizational and multi-tasking abilities

Problem-solving skills

Customer service orientation)

What to expect as an employee;

1-year contract, renewable.

Gross Salary: Kes. 25,000 – 40,000

Inpatient Medical Cover.

WIBA

21 days’ annual leave

How to apply:

Interested and qualified candidates to send their resumes to Vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke latest by Wednesday 22nd June 2022

Indicate email subject as Front Office / Accounts Assistant