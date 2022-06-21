Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Title: Front Office / Accounts Assistant
Reports to: Office Manager
Industry: Health Care
Location: Westland’s, Nairobi.
Description of the Company: Our client is a startup clinic facility seeking highly motivated, responsible and personable individuals. Must be able to professionally perform day-to-day front desk tasks.
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Greet and receive customers in a timely, friendly and professional manner;
- Assist all visitors, register new clients and queue patients to the appropriate service area.
- Assist in scheduling and confirming appointments.
- Answer all phone calls promptly and route calls to appropriate parties. Document all work related calls including;
- Caller ID.
- Call content and action taken.
- Time of Call.
- Access, alert to or respond to all emails that come in via the company email.
- Communicate in a professional, friendly and efficient manner, striving to minimize the amount of time customers spend awaiting reply or back and forth correspondence.
- Process all financial transactions, cash, checks, MPESA or credit (insured or scheme) and issue appropriate invoices and receipts. Follow-up and collection of outstanding payments.
- Update the necessary forms and ledgers in the HIMS ensuring fidelity of data.
- Petty cash management.
- Process all claim or output documentation inclusive of insurance and scheme claim forms, medical reports, lab results and medical correspondence.
- Work cooperatively with the clinical team as well as HR, ICT, Finance and Marketing partners.
- Develop a working relation with insurance and client scheme partners and ensuring timely dispatch of claim forms, invoices and statements.
- Attend all department and staff meetings.
- Other duties as assigned, detailed and agreed on with management.
- Be friendly, professional, courteous and efficient when working with all customers and employees.
Key Skills & Qualifications
- KATC or CPA 1.
- KCSE C minus with a minimum C in English and Mathematics.
- Excellent knowledge of MS Office (especially Excel and Word)
- Knowledge of office management and basic bookkeeping
- Proficient in English (oral and written)
- Strong communication and people skills
- Good organizational and multitasking abilities
- Problem-solving skills
- Customer service orientation)
What to expect as an employee;
- 1-year contract, renewable.
- Gross Salary: Kes. 25,000 – 40,000
- Inpatient Medical Cover.
- WIBA
- 21 days’ annual leave
How to apply:
Interested and qualified candidates to send their resumes to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke latest by Wednesday 22nd June 2022.
Indicate email subject as Front Office / Accounts Assistant.
