Job Title: Front Office / Accounts Assistant

Reports to: Office Manager

Industry: Health Care

Location: Westland’s, Nairobi.

Description of the Company: Our client is a startup clinic facility seeking highly motivated, responsible and personable individuals. Must be able to professionally perform day-to-day front desk tasks.

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Greet and receive customers in a timely, friendly and professional manner;
  • Assist all visitors, register new clients and queue patients to the appropriate service area.
  • Assist in scheduling and confirming appointments.
  • Answer all phone calls promptly and route calls to appropriate parties. Document all work related calls including;
    • Caller ID.
    • Call content and action taken.
    • Time of Call.
  • Access, alert to or respond to all emails that come in via the company email.
  • Communicate in a professional, friendly and efficient manner, striving to minimize the amount of time customers spend awaiting reply or back and forth correspondence.
  • Process all financial transactions, cash, checks, MPESA or credit (insured or scheme) and issue appropriate invoices and receipts. Follow-up and collection of outstanding payments.
  • Update the necessary forms and ledgers in the HIMS ensuring fidelity of data.
  • Petty cash management.
  • Process all claim or output documentation inclusive of insurance and scheme claim forms, medical reports, lab results and medical correspondence.
  • Work cooperatively with the clinical team as well as HR, ICT, Finance and Marketing partners.
  • Develop a working relation with insurance and client scheme partners and ensuring timely dispatch of claim forms, invoices and statements.
  • Attend all department and staff meetings.
  • Other duties as assigned, detailed and agreed on with management.
  • Be friendly, professional, courteous and efficient when working with all customers and employees.

Key Skills & Qualifications

  • KATC or CPA 1.
  • KCSE C minus with a minimum C in English and Mathematics.
  • Excellent knowledge of MS Office (especially Excel and Word)
  • Knowledge of office management and basic bookkeeping
  • Proficient in English (oral and written)
  • Strong communication and people skills
  • Good organizational and multitasking abilities
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Customer service orientation)

What to expect as an employee;

  • 1-year contract, renewable.
  • Gross Salary: Kes. 25,000 – 40,000
  • Inpatient Medical Cover.
  • WIBA
  • 21 days’ annual leave

How to apply:

Interested and qualified candidates to send their resumes to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke latest by Wednesday 22nd June 2022.

Indicate email subject as Front Office / Accounts Assistant.

