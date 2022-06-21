Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Webhost Kenya
Job Vacancy: Front Desk Officer / Receptionist
Some of the duties are:
Greet visitors appropriately
Determine visitor needs in a professional manner
Direct visitors to correct person
Ensure to back up when absent from reception desk
Answer and address incoming phone calls in a timely and polite manner
Clearly determine the purpose of the call
Deal with queries and provide correct information
Forward calls to the appropriate person
Take and deliver messages accurately and completely
Monitor people coming and going through the reception doors
Photocopy and collate documents
Keep reception area clean and neat
Requirements
With at least 3 years of experience
How to Apply
The applications should be sent to jobs@webhostkenya.co.ke
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>