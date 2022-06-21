Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Webhost Kenya

Job Vacancy: Front Desk Officer / Receptionist

Some of the duties are:

Greet visitors appropriately

Determine visitor needs in a professional manner

Direct visitors to correct person

Ensure to back up when absent from reception desk

Answer and address incoming phone calls in a timely and polite manner

Clearly determine the purpose of the call

Deal with queries and provide correct information

Forward calls to the appropriate person

Take and deliver messages accurately and completely

Monitor people coming and going through the reception doors

Photocopy and collate documents

Keep reception area clean and neat

Requirements

With at least 3 years of experience

How to Apply

The applications should be sent to jobs@webhostkenya.co.ke