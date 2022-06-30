Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 30, 2022 – A lady has shared her pre-wedding photo as she revealed that she met her husband while she was house hunting.

In a tweet response to some of her followers, she revealed that her would-be husband was the engineer of the building she went to while house hunting.

Some of her followers are asking where they can go for house hunting so they can meet their own partners.