Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Former NFL player and Dallas Cowboys running back, Marion Barber III, has died at the age of 38, on Wednesday, June 1.

Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said on Wednesday they made a welfare check at an apartment “believed to be leased” by Barber and were investigating an unattended death there.

“Frisco Police responded to a welfare concern at an apartment believed to be leased by Marion Barber,” police spokesperson Joshua Lovell said.

“Frisco Police along with the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating an unattended death at the location.”

Someone in the building had called about a water leak coming from Barber’s apartment and police had to force their way in, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram newspaper quoting a source.

The cause of his death is unknown.

The Cowboys released an official statement Wednesday evening: “We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.” it stated

Barber played seven years in the NFL, including six for the Cowboys, between 2005 and 2011. He was a Pro Bowler in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns in a season that he didn’t start a game for Dallas, splitting time with Julius Jones.

Barber finished his career with 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns. He played the 2011 season with the Chicago Bears.

He retired from the NFL before the start of the 2012 season.