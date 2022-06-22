Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Former Manchester United and Manchester City striker, Carlos Tevez, has been appointed manager of Argentine Primera Division side Rosario Central just over a week after he officially announced his retirement as a player.

Tevez has signed a one-year deal with Rosario, currently 22nd in Argentina’s top flight, which contains 28 clubs, after four games in the second phase of the season.

Rosario Central made the announcement on their Twitter handle on Tuesday, June 21.

The 38-year-old officially retired as a player earlier this month, citing the death of his father Segundo Raimundo as the reason for his retirement.

Tevez won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the Champions League and two Serie A titles during a successful career which stretched across seven teams and over two decades.