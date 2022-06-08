Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – Renowned singer Otile Brown will soon stop paying rent in Kileleshwa, where he currently lives.

He took to social media and flaunted his bungalow which is under construction in the outskirts of Nairobi.

He noted that building a house from scratch is more fulfilling than buying a house that is already built.

“For real buying a house is not the same as building one. Building is special,” he said.

The singer also revealed that construction works for his bungalow will be completed in five months.

He said the bungalow has been under construction for the past two months.

Otile, who was once a hawker in Mombasa, is currently among the highest-paid Kenyan artists.

He was recently unveiled as a brand ambassador for Techno, a deal that saw him pocket millions of shillings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.