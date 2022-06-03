Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to ignore the so-called NIS Intelligence showing that Azimio candidate Raila Odinga will beat him by over 60% in the August presidential contest.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru alleged that intelligence from government institutions has shown that the former prime minister will defeat the United Democratic Alliance presidential flag bearer in round one.

This was corroborated by Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, who said that data in their possession shows the ODM leader is enjoying a 60% popularity rate in the race to State House.

“We don’t speak from emotions; we speak from facts. So if you asked me what the data is saying today and because you are entitled to my answer as a public servant, I would give you as it is. The intelligence data says it is 60% in the first round,” Kibicho said.

The sentiments by Mucheru and Kibicho might have forced DP Ruto to come and reassure his followers that he is still the most popular candidate with 69 days to the General Election.

Speaking on Thursday in Makueni during the Kenya Kwanza alliance economic forum, Ruto said Mucheru and Kibicho should be ignored as they are junior officers who have no access to the actual NIS intelligence.

“I am the deputy president of Kenya. After the intelligence report is handed to the president, it comes to me,” Ruto said.

According to Ruto, the true intelligence data indicates that he is leading the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party presidential flag bearer by 8%.

“Our intelligence report that NIS has released is that Kenya Kwanza is ahead by 8 percent against our competitors,” Ruto said.

The Kenya Kwanza alliance supremo dared government officials who doubt his information to make the report public if they are certain the opposition chief is leading the contest.

“I want to challenge the public officials if they are serious about what they are saying, let them publish the report they are talking about that is coming from NIS,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.