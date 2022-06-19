Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 19 June 2022 – A Guyanese national who is wanted in the United States over drug trafficking was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and deported to face justice.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Richard Spencer, was deported last night to the U.S via a New York-bound flight.

The fugitive was arrested shortly after arrival in the country from Sao Paulo, in Southeastern Brazil.

See his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.