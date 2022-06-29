Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – Authorities are hunting down burglars who reportedly made away with more than £2.5million worth of valuables from Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti’s Ibiza holiday home.

According to Sportmail, the burglars broke into the property, which local press say belongs to former Brazil international, Ronaldo, in the early hours of Sunday June 26, while the footballer and his family were out.

The criminals reportedly took cash, watches, and jewellery. It is being investigated by the Civil Guard.

The house Verratti was staying at is believed to be in Cala Jondal in the south of Ibiza, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Kate, have enjoyed sunshine breaks at her millionaire uncle’s home called Maison de Bang Bang.

His French model wife, Jessica Aidi, has been posting photos and video footage from the Balearic Islands with an ex-Miss France contestant called Charlotte Mint.