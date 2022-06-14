Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – American boxer, Floyd Mayweather has announced he will face MMA star Mikuru Asakura of Japan in his next exhibition fight in September.

‘I got to where I got to by working extremely hard,’ Mayweather said. ‘I’m always focused. I’m always pushing to be the best.

‘It’s still a great feeling to travel the world, do these exhibition fights and entertain people from all walks of life. I’ve seen every style.

‘My job is just to go out there, have fun and be my best. September we’re going to have fun and entertain people. I’m Floyd Mayweather to him. He’s just another opponent to me.’

Mixed martial artist Asakura, a former two-division champion will be the 45-year-old American’s fourth opponent since retirement.

The announcement comes after Mayweather – who went on to retire from professional boxing in 2017 with a spotless 50-0 record – faced former sparring partner Don Moore in Abu Dhabi last month in a clash,

Asakura, 29, meanwhile has no boxing experience, while his MMA record currently reads 16-3.

But speaking ahead of his latest challenge, he said: ‘I’m an MMA fighter but I’m going to use this opportunity and I’m going to use him to raise my name and my value internationally. I will win this fight.’

Nobuyuki Sakakibara, CEO of Rizin, meanwhile added: ‘I’m very happy to be sitting in between these two athletes for this event which will be Floyd Mayweather’s second with RIZIN.

‘Floyd Mayweather was supposed to fight in an exhibition in Japan earlier in the year with an organization called Mega.

‘However, due to the pandemic it has been postponed and RIZIN has taken over the contract for Floyd Mayweather’s next fight in Japan.’

This comes days after Manny Pacquiao’s manager said Mayweather’s long-time rival was eyeing a re-match with him, having faced each other at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in 2015 in what was dubbed beforehand as the ‘Fight of the Century’.