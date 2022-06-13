Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 13, 2022 – Azimio–One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has promised to lower the prices of household commodities which have skyrocketed in recent days if elected president in the August polls.

Speaking on Sunday when he campaigned in Masinga, Machakos County, Mr. Odinga said under his administration, the price of flour, cooking oil, and paraffin will be brought down to “bearable” standards.

“Flour prices will go down, even cooking oil and paraffin, we must bring it down. We have resolved to make the cost of living bearable to Kenyans. People have suffered enough,” he said.

The former premier further reiterated that his proposed social welfare program will transform the livelihoods of low-income families across the country, citing countries on the continent and beyond where he said it has worked.

“Cases of children going without food will be unheard of again. Under the social protection program, these families will get money from the government. It has worked well in America, Europe, Brazil, India, Egypt and even Namibia,” stated Odinga.

Mr. Odinga was accompanied by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

The Kenyan DAILY POST