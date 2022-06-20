Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – Florida Deputies Emiliano Silva and Steven Reed have been disciplined for leaking news of comedian, Bob Saget’s death in an Orlando hotel room before being authorized to do so.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the leak resulted in the news breaking widely before the actor’s wife could be formally notified.

Silva, who responded to the scene, told his brother about Saget’s passing, who then posted the shocking news to Twitter. Reed was off duty but was told of the incident and spread the information to some friends.

The department said they were quickly flooded with media inquiries before Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, was told of his death. The news also circulated prior to homicide detectives arriving at the scene, officials said.

Click Orlando said Deputies Emiliano Silva and Steven Reed were hit with undisclosed penalties.

Saget died after falling and hitting his head while alone in his room in February, an autopsy found. The popular comedian also had COVID-19 at the time of his death, the report stated.