Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Yesterday’s Madaraka Day fete was full of drama that left Kenyans talking.

From President Uhuru Kenyatta breaking the protocol and snubbing his Deputy, William Ruto, to First Lady Margaret Kenyatta completely ignoring the DP’s wife, Rachael Ruto. In short, the day was not good for the second family.

Kenyans were left surprised after Margaret openly ignored Ruto and his wife Rachael Ruto in broad daylight.

As she was heading to her sitting area, the First Lady passed past where Ruto and Rachael were standing and went straight to sit. She however greeted those next to her and then sat.

While reacting to his social media pages, Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria went bare-knuckle on President Kenyatta and his wife for humiliating Ruto’s family, saying the Head of State’s wife’s gesture amounted to an abuse of authority and a bloat to Kenya’s image to the outside world.

Other leaders allied to Ruto also hit out at Uhuru for snubbing the DP during yesterday’s Madaraka Day celebrations, accusing the President of turning a national event into an Azimio campaign platform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST