Vacancy: Finance Intern
The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) is a business membership organization representing over 750 leading manufacturing and value-add companies in Kenya. We seek to competitively fill the following position: –
Title: Finance Intern
Reporting to: Finance Manager
Location: Nairobi
Contract Type: 3 months
Department: Finance & Operations Unit
Supervises: None
Availability: Immediate
Job Purpose: This position is responsible for accounts payable & receivables posting & input.
Specific objectives include.
- Efficient cost and management accounting
- Compliance with organizational set policies and procedures
- Timely and accurate accounts receivable and accounts payable reports
Duties and Responsibilities
Specific duties and responsibilities include, but not limited to the following: –
- To ensure compliance with Organizational set policies and procedures
- To ensure compliance to internationally recognized financial standards
- To handle accounts receivables: raising customer invoices, posting customer payments, reconciling customer accounts, and responding to customers/members enquiries.
- To do debtors follow up.
- To assist in posting of supplier invoices, reconciling supplier statements, and preparing supplier payments.
- To assist in filing Customer and Supplier invoices.
- To assist in posting of staff imprests surrenders to their relevant ledgers, reconciling the ledgers and following up or un-surrendered advances.
- To perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time
Requirements and Personal Attributes:
- Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting Option) or Equivalent
- CPA (K) or Equivalent
- At least One (1) years’ accounting experience in a finance department.
- Knowledge of Sage Evolution (Pro) and/or Microsoft Dynamics Navision (Serenics) will be an added advantage.
- Valid of certificate of conduct
How to Apply:
Qualifying candidates to complete the online application and submit their CV and Application letter only to hr@kam.co.ke indicating the words “Finance Intern” on the email subject line to reach us no later than 14th June 2022.
Click here to apply.
Only the shortlisted shall be contacted.
