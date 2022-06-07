Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Vacancy: Finance Intern

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) is a business membership organization representing over 750 leading manufacturing and value-add companies in Kenya. We seek to competitively fill the following position: –

Title: Finance Intern

Reporting to: Finance Manager

Location: Nairobi

Contract Type: 3 months

Department: Finance & Operations Unit

Supervises: None

Availability: Immediate

Job Purpose: This position is responsible for accounts payable & receivables posting & input.

Specific objectives include.

Efficient cost and management accounting

Compliance with organizational set policies and procedures

Timely and accurate accounts receivable and accounts payable reports

Duties and Responsibilities

Specific duties and responsibilities include, but not limited to the following: –

To ensure compliance with Organizational set policies and procedures

To ensure compliance to internationally recognized financial standards

To handle accounts receivables: raising customer invoices, posting customer payments, reconciling customer accounts, and responding to customers/members enquiries.

To do debtors follow up.

To assist in posting of supplier invoices, reconciling supplier statements, and preparing supplier payments.

To assist in filing Customer and Supplier invoices.

To assist in posting of staff imprests surrenders to their relevant ledgers, reconciling the ledgers and following up or un-surrendered advances.

To perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements and Personal Attributes:

Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting Option) or Equivalent

CPA (K) or Equivalent

At least One (1) years' accounting experience in a finance department.

Knowledge of Sage Evolution (Pro) and/or Microsoft Dynamics Navision (Serenics) will be an added advantage.

Valid certificate of conduct

How to Apply:

Qualifying candidates to complete the online application and submit their CV and Application letter only to hr@kam.co.ke indicating the words “Finance Intern” on the email subject line to reach us no later than 14th June 2022.

Click here to apply.

Only the shortlisted shall be contacted.