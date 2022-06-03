Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Assistant

Location: Kisumu

Department Summary

CMMB’s Finance and Administration Department plays a critical role in ensuring that CMMB efficiently and effectively utilizes its resources in achieving its program goals through least cost and value for money. The Department strives to ensure that all expenditures align to both CMMB policies, donor requirements and National laws. Through a team of dedicated staff, the team upholds utmost integrity, honesty and love in the execution of their roles to achieve CMMB’s vision, mission and core values.

CMMB has been working in Kenya for over 16 years. CMMB works to ensure that the most vulnerable populations, especially mothers and children, have access to quality services in health care, health promotion and illness prevention.

Overview

Reporting to the Finance Officer, the Finance Assistant will provide day to day support service to the implementation of project interventions and be responsible for reviewing field expenses and liquidations from project staff. Further, s/he will support payable and administrative functions as well as contribute to the preparation of timely donor reports.

Responsibilities

Provide guidance on and implement CMMB’s financial policies and procedures and donor compliance requirements

Record all financial transactions accurately, completely and in a timely manner in line with the Chart of Accounts through the Abila software (MIP) accounting system

Ensure sound financial management and compliance activities of assigned grants/projects and office operational activities to include:

Monitoring of project budgets and expenses

Preparation of vouchers, cheques, Mpesa and EFT payments and processing of payments Invoicing/tracking of accounts receivable and cash receipts;

Maintain, Record and Reconcile petty cash accounts

Liquidation of employee receivables in line with manual records/expense forms from staff ✓ Conducting site visits and training/mentoring of project staff.

Preparation of bank reconciliations, filing of all accounting vouchers and documents

Ensure all financial assets are adequately recorded, safeguarded and all financial documents are securely filed

Ensure availability of accurate, complete and timely financial information for decision making purposes by senior management

Record, count and update the Asset and Inventory Register regularly.

Participate in other program implementation activities and miscellaneous finance duties as required and assigned by the Senior Finance and Administration Manager.

Qualifications

You have a bachelor’s degree in Commerce (BCOM) or Business Administration majoring in accounting or Finance

You have a minimum of at least two (2) years of accounting experience in a similar capacity working with an international NGO on donor funded project projects

You have Professional Accountancy Qualifications (CPA II/ACCA II)

You possess a high degree of integrity, and a strong commitment to CMMB’s mission • You demonstrate strong inter-personal skills and the ability to transfer knowledge and visit project sites • You have hands on application of Microsoft Office, (Word, Excel and PowerPoint); working knowledge of Abila (Sage) accounting software preferred

You have demonstrable Knowledge of MPESA Bulk Payment System

Excellent verbal and written communications skills to include conflict resolution, priority management, and managing expectations of multiple clients

Familiarity with Global Fund financial management and reporting will be an added advantage • You are comfortable working for a faith-based organization.

You believe in CMMB, where we are going, and what we can do together to achieve Healthier Lives Worldwide.

How to apply

Apply for the job here.

All applications must be received by Friday 17th June 2022

Note: Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

To learn more about us, visit our website at www.cmmb.org.