Finance Assistant (Wajir)

General Position Summary

Working in the Finance Department under the direction of the Grants and Finance Coordinator in Nairobi, the Finance Assistant will assist in the processing and recording of payment transactions in timely and accurate manner to support the program team activities.

Essential Job Responsibilities

Financial management

Prepare cash payment vouchers and ensure that all cash transactions are fully and properly documented.

Supports field connection transaction entry with the assigned batch

Responsible for gathering transaction documents required for donor reporting

Responsible for compiling monthly intercompany vouchers and assist with preparations of documents for month end package

Maintain the uncleared cash advance file and prepare past due advance report for the Senior Finance and Grants officer

Assist with audit related requirements (timely documents retrieval, filing after audit completion, proving additional assistance as necessary)

Assist with scanning, copying, printing and uploading of financial documents on relevant folders

Assist Senior Finance and Grants officer with field cash reimbursements

Perform daily, weekly and monthly cash counts together with Senior Finance Officer

Ensure all finance documents are properly labelled, filed and stored in a clear and easily accessible manner following Field Finance Manual

Submission of all original vatable invoices to Nairobi for VAT claim on timely basis for VAT claim

Ensure quality control of financial documents for completeness and proper referencing before archiving

Responsible for cash and bank vouchers filing, statutory audit reports and other financial documents filing and maintenance of filing system (Hard copy and electronic) according to MC Procedures; manage finance archives and ensure monthly update of the Finance archiving index

Any other duty as may be assigned

GRANTS MANAGEMENT

Assist with follow up on subaward compliance issues and audits and document resolutions.

Ensure proper organization of subaward files

Assist in sub award site audits and prepare site visit reports

Organizational Learning

As part of our commitment to organizational learning and in support of our understanding that learning organizations are more effective, efficient and relevant to the communities they serve, we expect all team members to commit 5% of their time to learning activities that benefit Mercy Corps as well as themselves.

Accountability to Beneficiaries

Mercy Corps team members are expected to support all efforts toward accountability, specifically

to our beneficiaries and to international standards guiding international relief and development work, while actively engaging beneficiary communities as equal partners in the design, monitoring and evaluation of our field projects. Team members are expected to conduct themselves in a professional manner and respect local laws, customs and MC’s policies, procedures, and values at all times and in all in-country venues.

Supervisory Responsibility: None

Accountability

Reports Directly To: Grants and Finance Coordinator

Works Directly With: County Coordinators, Program Managers, Country Finance/Grants Teams, Program Teams, Implementing Partners.

Knowledge and Experience

A Diploma or degree in accounting or a relevant business field.

Minimum CPA II or other relevant accounting qualification.

At least one year experience in accounting, bookkeeping or cashiering, including experience with double-entry accounting preferably in an international NGO.

Familiarity with major international donor rules and non-profit accounting.

Familiarity with computerized, double-entry accounting software.

Strong computer skills in MS Office programs, particularly Excel

Accuracy in the processing of cash transactions, mathematical aptitude and attention to detail.

Excellent oral and written English skills.

Success Factors

A successful Finance Assistant will be a strong team player, with good communication and interpersonal skills. S/he will have knowledge on the application of best practices in basic financial management and knowledge of financial management software. S/he will be flexible, thorough have the ability to pay attention to details, proactively solve problems, follow procedures, meet deadlines, and work independently and cooperatively with team members and above all of high integrity.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Mercy Corps does not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process.